WASHINGTON Four American citizens released by Iran in a prisoner swap with the United States have not yet left Iran while logistical steps are being completed, but a fifth prisoner, student Matthew Trevithick, has left the country, a U.S. official said on Saturday.

"There are a number of logistical steps that have to take place associated with bringing together the various American citizens, working with the Swiss government as well as the Iranian authorities," the official told reporters on a conference call.

The official said he expected those steps to be completed as soon as possible and that "the work has already begun in terms of working to colocate the four American citizens who are the subject of the negotiation and then getting them on a plane that can depart Tehran."

The official said the U.S. government would be able to give more details about the Iranians who were granted pardons or clemency after the U.S. citizens had left Iran. Those Iranians had not been convicted of violent crimes or terrorism-related charges, he said.

The official said the United States expects to impose new sanction "designations" against Iran for recent ballistic missile tests, but declined to outline the timing for that move.

Iran will be able to access roughly $50 billion out of a reported $100 billion in holdings it has abroad as a result of sanctions relief, another official said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Andy Sullivan, Matt Spetalnick, and Idrees Ali; Editing by Mary Milliken)