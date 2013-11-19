ROME Iran can make serious progress in talks on resolving a standoff over its nuclear ambitions at a meeting of world powers in Geneva this week, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday.

Speaking in Rome before flying to Geneva in the evening, Zarif said there was "every possibility" of a successful conclusion to the talks with the six world powers provided there was good faith and the political will to resolve problems by all sides.

"I'm willing to accept serious progress instead of an agreement but I'm certain that, with the necessary political will, we can make progress and even reach an agreement," he said.

