Trump - militant attacks 'all over Europe,' some not reported
TAMPA President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe, without giving specific examples.
TEHRAN Iran rejected as "politically motivated" a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog Tuesday, in which the Islamic Republic was accused of working on developing an atomic bomb design, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
"The report of the International Atomic Energy Agency is unbalanced, unprofessional and politically motivated," said Ali Asghar Soltanieh, Iran's envoy to the IAEA.
(Reporting by Zahra Hosseinian, Writing by Parisa Hafezi)
TAMPA President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe, without giving specific examples.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Monday vowed to fight on for the presidency despite a damaging scandal involving taxpayer-funded payments to his wife for work that a newspaper alleges she did not do.