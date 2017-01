Iranian president Hassan Rouhani takes part in a press conference near the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that American companies were welcome to invest in Iran.

"Iran has never had problems with American companies to invest in Iran ... the nuclear deal has paved the ground for all foreign investors and companies to invest in Iran," Rouhani told a news conference on the sidelines of the annual U.N. gathering of world leaders.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chris Reese)