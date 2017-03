UFA, Russia An agreement between major powers and Iran on curbing Tehran's nuclear program could be reached within hours, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"I allow for everything: I even allow that the deal could be reached in the next couple of hours," he told reporters at a BRICS summit in the Russian city of Ufa.

