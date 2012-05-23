MOSCOW Russia said on Wednesday Iran appears ready to agree specific steps to end a standoff over its nuclear program but warned that additional U.S. sanctions would undermine efforts to ensure Tehran does not develop atomic weapons.

Speaking in Moscow as a meeting between Iran and six global powers began in Baghdad [ID:nL5E8GN43L], Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said expert-level talks had indicated Tehran, often accused by Western states of playing for time, was now prepared for serious negotiations.

"We got the clear impression from these preliminary contacts that the Iranian side is ready to seek agreement on concrete actions within the framework of an approach based on the principles of gradual, reciprocal steps," Lavrov said.

Russia advocates a "step-by-step" approach under which Iran would take measures to ease concerns it is seeking nuclear weapons in exchange for relief from sanctions imposed by the U.N. Security Council as well as by Western nations, primarily the United States and European Union.

Russia has emphasized that Iran will only cooperate if it is given a glimpse of the light at the end of the tunnel - the removal of all sanctions if it proves there is no military element to its nuclear program.

"There will be no instantaneous solution," Lavrov said. "This will be a process, but it is necessary to start it and clearly outline the next steps. I hope the Baghdad meeting makes a contribution on such agreements."

Russia approved four rounds of sanctions in the U.N. Security Council, where it has veto power, but opposes any more extensive and punishing sanctions against Iran.

Lavrov suggested U.S. President Barack Obama should veto additional punitive economic measures approved by the U.S. Senate on Monday if they reach his desk for signature.

"ECONOMIC STRANGULATION"

The proposed U.S. sanctions "are aimed not at combating possible risks of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction but in essence at the economic strangulation of Iran," he said at a briefing after talks with his Sri Lankan counterpart.

"I hope this excess by the American lawmakers will be met with a ... responsible approach by the U.S. administration and the U.S. president," said Lavrov, warning the sanctions would undermine unity among the nations leading diplomacy with Iran - the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany.

The U.S. lawmakers' push for new sanctions "does not help maintain unity in our actions, because it clearly jeopardizes the agenda that has been jointly worked out and makes it a hostage of unilateral actions by the United States," he said.

Russia has warned the United States and Israel against attacking Iran and its argument against further sanctions is that too much pressure is counter-productive.

But analysts say Russia, which built Iran's first nuclear power plant in a project long opposed by the West, uses its ties with Tehran as a lever of influence on the nuclear issue.

The Russian company that built the Bushehr plant, Atomstroyexport, said the start of the process of bringing the Bushehr reactor up to full power-generating capacity had been postponed from Wednesday until the end of the month for technical reasons, the Interfax news agency reported.

Previous delays in construction and operations at the plant, which began providing power to Iran's grid last year, have angered Iran because they stretched out for several decades.

