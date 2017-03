MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani plan to meet in Russia's city of Ufa next week, a Kremlin spokesman said.

"Yes, (the meeting is) expected and we really prepare such meeting," Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

Russia holds the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in the city of Ufa on July 9. Iran is an observer to the organization.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt, additional reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Angus MacSwan)