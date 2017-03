Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum addresses a legislative luncheon held as part of the ''Road to Majority'' conference in Washington June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON U.S. Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum said on Tuesday the deal on Iran's nuclear program is "a catastrophic capitulation" by President Barack Obama's administration that will empower Tehran.

The former senator, in an interview on CNN, said the agreement had strengthened Iran by releasing frozen assets and will give it international legitimacy. He said Iran would do all it could to stall and cheat on the deal.

(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Doina Chiacu)