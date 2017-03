WASHINGTON U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly of Indiana said on Wednesday he would support the international nuclear deal with Iran.

The Senate and House of Representatives have to vote by Sept. 17 on a "resolution of disapproval" being brought by majority Republicans aiming to sink the deal agreed in July between Iran, the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France, Germany and the European Union.

