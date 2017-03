ALMATY World powers and Iran ended two days of talks on Tehran's disputed nuclear program on Saturday, a Western diplomat said, giving no details on whether any progress had been made in the discussions.

Iran's ISNA news agency also said the negotiations in the Kazakh city of Almaty had ended, and that a news conference would be held.

(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Zahra Hosseinian; writing by Fredrik Dahl; editing by Andrew Roche)