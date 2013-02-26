Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary and chief nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili (2nd R, front) walks down the stairs before talks in Almaty February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stanislav Filippov/Pool

ALMATY World powers held a "useful" meeting with Iran over its nuclear program in the Kazakh city of Almaty on Tuesday and will continue negotiations on Wednesday, a Western official said.

"We had a useful meeting today, discussions took place this evening, we are meeting again tomorrow," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The six countries - the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - are hoping to use a combination of diplomacy and sanctions to persuade Iran to scale back nuclear work that they suspect has a military dimension. Iran says the program is purely peaceful.

(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak, Fredrik Dahl and Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Kevin Liffey)