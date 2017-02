MOSCOW A senior Russian negotiator on Monday said it was proving hard to reconcile the positions of Iran and the six world powers at talks in Moscow on Tehran's nuclear program.

"The main stumbling block is that the sides' positions are rather difficult and tough to reconcile," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters after the first of two days of talks in Moscow.

