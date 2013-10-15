GENEVA The U.S. delegation to six-power negotiations with Iran on its nuclear program held bilateral talks with Tehran's delegates on Tuesday in a meeting a senior U.S. official described as "useful."

Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman, effectively the State Department's third-ranking diplomat, is leading the U.S. delegation. Sherman and other U.S. officials met Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and other Iranian delegates, a senior State Department official said.

"The discussion was useful, and we look forward to continuing our discussions in tomorrow's meetings with the full P5+1 (six powers) and Iran," the official said on condition of anonymity, adding that the talks lasted approximately one hour. Iranian media also reported that the meeting took place.

(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Yeganeh Torbati; editing by Ralph Boulton)