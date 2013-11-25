U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) speaks to the media about healthcare on Capitol Hill in Washington October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Monday the Senate will consider legislation next month to impose tighter sanctions on Iran, but only after studying the issue and possibly holding hearings.

Reid said he would look to fellow Democrats Tim Johnson, who chairs the Banking Committee, and Robert Menendez, who heads the Foreign Relations Committee, for a decision after the Senate returns on December 9 from its Thanksgiving holiday recess.

"They will study this, they will hold hearings if necessary, and if we need work on this, if we need stronger sanctions, I am sure we will do that," Reid said on National Public Radio.

Reid also said he would seek input from Republicans.

The comments were the first on the issue from the Senate leader since negotiators in Geneva reached an interim accord in which Iran will reduce its nuclear activity in exchange for some relief from international sanctions. The West says Iran's nuclear program is aimed at developing weapons, but Tehran says it is for civilian use.

The decision on sanctions could be central to prospects for the interim agreement. The White House - and the Iranian government - have said it could kill the deal if Congress enacts new sanctions now.

But the interim accord was met with deep skepticism from some members of Congress, who tend to be more hawkish about Iran than President Barack Obama's administration.

Pro-Israel lobbyists have been pushing lawmakers hard to keep to a tough line on Tehran.

A number of lawmakers, especially Republicans, insisted they would try to pass stiffer new sanctions nonetheless. But some key lawmakers said they envisioned a bill that would lay out new sanctions but not enact them for six months while negotiations on a comprehensive agreement continued.

Reid said he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and understood his concerns. Netanyahu has described Sunday's interim deal as a historic mistake that gives Iran too much leeway to continue work that could produce a bomb.

"That's why I have indicated that I will take a look at this when I get back, all aspects of it. But we all have to acknowledge that it's an important first step," Reid said.

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives approved a package of tighter sanctions on Iran in July by a vote of 400 to 20. But similar legislation has been held up in the Senate Banking Committee for months after the Obama administration asked for a delay to let talks go ahead.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Vicki Allen)