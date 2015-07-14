Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during a campaign stop at Milly's Tavern in Manchester, New Hampshire July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON Republican U.S. presidential candidate Lindsey Graham on Tuesday said the nuclear agreement reached with Iran is "a possible death sentence for Israel" and will "make everything worse."

In an interview on MSNBC, the U.S. senator called the deal "terrible."

"This is most dangerous, irresponsible step I've ever seen in the history of watching the Mideast," he said. "Barack Obama and John Kerry have been dangerously naive about the Mideast in general. They've taken it to a new level and any senator who votes for this is voting for a nuclear arms race in the Mideast, voting to give the largest state sponsor of terrorism $18 billion."

