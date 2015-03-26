WASHINGTON/LAUSANNE, Switzerland U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry raised the topic of Yemen on Thursday with his Iranian counterpart before turning to nuclear negotiations in Lausanne, Switzerland, a State Department spokesman said.

Spokesman Jeff Rathke said Kerry briefly discussed the fighting in Yemen with the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a one-on-one meeting but that it was not the focus of the talks in Lausanne, which are dedicated to Iran's nuclear program.

Warplanes from Saudi Arabia and Arab allies struck Shi'ite Muslim rebels fighting to oust Yemen's president on Thursday, in a bid to check Iranian influence in Riyadh's backyard.

The United States and Iran find themselves on opposite sides of the crisis. Iran supports the Shi'ite Houthi fighters. Washington, like the Saudis, supports President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and commended the Saudi-led assault.

"Secretary Kerry did briefly raise Yemen with his Iranian counterpart, but let me stress this was not and is not the focus of talks," Rathke said.

Although the issue was raised on Thursday, a senior State Department in Lausanne told Reuters that "the situation in Yemen has no impact on the nuclear talks".

Hadi left his refuge in Aden under Saudi protection on Thursday and arrived in Saudi Arabia as Houthi rebels battled with forces still loyal to him on the outskirts of the southern port city.

