Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) gestures at a news conference on Amtrak funding on Capitol Hill in Washington May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York said on Thursday he had decided to oppose the nuclear deal with Iran negotiated by the Obama administration.

"To me, the very real risk that Iran will not moderate and will, instead, use the agreement to pursue its nefarious goals is too great," Schumer said in a statement.

