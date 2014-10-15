VIENNA A senior U.S. official said after nuclear talks with Iran on Wednesday that some progress continued to be made but much work remained to be done, adding the aim was still to reach a deal by a late November deadline.

The State Department official spoke after about six hours of talks between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton in Vienna.

"We’ve been chipping away at some of the issues. Everybody has put ideas on the table to see if we can move the ball forward," the official said. “We have and continue to make some progress but there’s a substantial amount of work to be done."

