U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to Democratic state legislators at the White House in Washington September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama will veto any legislation that prevents the successful implementation of the Iran nuclear agreement reached in July, the White House said on Wednesday.

The announcement was in response to a Republican bill introduced in Congress that would prevent the president from providing sanctions relief to Iran until $40 billion dollars in restitution has been paid to American victims of Iranian-backed terrorism.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Julia Edwards)