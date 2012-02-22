WASHINGTON The White House on Wednesday criticized Iran over the failure of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's latest mission, saying it again showed Tehran's refusal to abide by its international obligations over its nuclear program.

White House spokesman Jay Carney also said the United States was continuing to evaluate Iran's intentions after it sent a letter to EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton last week, raising hopes for the prospects of renewed talks with world powers.

"This particular action by Iran suggest that they have not changed their behavior when it comes to abiding by their international obligations," Carney told reporters, expressing U.S. regret that the IAEA mission had ended in failure.

(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)