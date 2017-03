Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks at the New York University (NYU) Center on International Cooperation in New York April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

DUBAI Iran will reach a nuclear deal with world powers so long as the other side does not make excessive demands, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as saying on Saturday as he arrived in Vienna for the final stage of the talks.

"If the other side ... takes positive steps and does not make excessive demands, we will certainly reach a deal that benefits everyone," Zarif was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.

