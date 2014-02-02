MUNICH Feb 2 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday
discussed talks next month on a definitive settlement of a
dispute over Iran's nuclear programme, with Kerry telling him
existing U.S. sanctions stood.
They met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
"Secretary Kerry reiterated the importance of both sides
negotiating in good faith and Iran abiding by its commitments
under the Joint Plan of Action. He also made clear that the
United States will continue to enforce existing sanctions," a
U.S. State Department official said.
Iran reached a landmark preliminary agreement with six world
powers in November to halt its most sensitive nuclear
operations, winning some relief from sanctions in return.
Tehran will begin talks with the United States, China,
Russia, Britain, France and Germany in Vienna on Feb. 18 on a
lasting settlement.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown; writing by Alexandra Hudson)