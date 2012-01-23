PARIS France, Britain and Germany said on Monday they were willing to negotiate with Iran if it was ready to talk seriously about its nuclear program, hours after the European Union imposed an oil embargo and sanctions on Iran's central bank.

"We call on Iran's leadership immediately to suspend its sensitive nuclear activities and abide fully by its international obligations," said a joint statement by the leaders of France, Germany and Britain.

"The door is open to Iran to engage in serious and meaningful negotiations about its nuclear program."

The statement said Iran continued to show disregard for its international obligations and was "exporting and threatening violence across the region."

"Until Iran comes to the table, we will be united behind strong measures to undermine the regime's ability to fund its nuclear program," the statement said.

