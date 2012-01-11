WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday that Iran's threats to close the Strait of Hormuz were provocative and dangerous and categorically repeated a White House denial of any U.S. involvement in the killing of an Iranian nuclear scientist.

"The provocative rhetoric coming out of Iran in the last week has been quite concerning, " Clinton said in an appearance with Qatar's foreign minister.

"It has caused us and many of our partners in the region and around the world to reach out to the Iranians to impress upon them the provocative and dangerous nature of the threats to close the Straits of Hormuz."

