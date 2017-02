WASHINGTON The United States on Thursday accused Iran's leaders of hypocrisy and said it has taken actions that suggest it might not meet its international obligations.

White House spokesman Jay Carney made the comment in response to a question at a news briefing about Iran's internal politics.

"The leadership in Iran is hypocritical with regards to the Arab Spring and has consistently taken actions that do not suggest that they will fulfill their international obligations and we are very mindful of that," Carney said.

