TEHRAN Iran will hand over two U.S. citizens convicted of spying to the Swiss embassy on Wednesday at 1030 GMT, their lawyer said, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

"The pair will be handed over to the Swiss embassy in Tehran at 1500 local time (1030 GMT)," Masoud Shafie was quoted by Fars as saying.

The Swiss embassy has represented the United States' interests in Iran since Washington cut diplomatic ties with Tehran shortly after its 1979 Islamic revolution.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Louise Ireland)