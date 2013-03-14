JERUSALEM U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday that the United States has significant capabilities to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, and he was keeping all options on the table.

"We think that it would take over a year or so for Iran to actually develop a nuclear weapon but obviously we don't want to cut it too close," Obama said in an interview with Israel's Channel 2 television ahead of a visit expected next week.

"What I'm consulting with (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu), as I have over the last several years on this issue, my message to him will be the same as before. If we can resolve it diplomatically that's a more lasting solution, but if not I continue to keep all options on the table," he said.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Michael Roddy)