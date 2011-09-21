TEHRAN A Swiss embassy car convoy entered Iran's Evin prison where two U.S. citizens charged of spying are being held, a Reuters journalist said, signaling that their release on bail on Wednesday was imminent.

"Two Swiss embassy cars just entered the Evin prison ... Media representatives are waiting for Shane Bauer and Josh Fattal's release outside the main gate of the prison (in Tehran)," the journalist said.

Bauer and Fattal were arrested in mid-2009 along Iran's border with Iraq where they said they were hiking. They were found guilty of illegal entry and espionage and were sentenced last month to eight years in prison.

Iran's judiciary, which said last week their release was under review, confirmed on Wednesday that the pair will be released on bail, Iranian state television reported.

The two were to be handed over to the Swiss embassy in Tehran, which has represented U.S. interests in Iran since Washington cut off diplomatic relations with Tehran shortly after its 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Ahead of his annual trip to the United Nations, Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad told U.S. media last week that Bauer and Fattal would be freed "in a couple of days" as a humanitarian gesture.

(Reporting by Sanam Shantyaei; Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)