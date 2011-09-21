Iran freed on Wednesday two U.S. men it jailed for over two years on espionage charges.

Here are some details about the Americans:

* Shane Bauer and Josh Fattal were arrested on July 31, 2009 near Iran's border with Iraq, along with a third American, Sarah Shourd, who was released on $500,000 bail in September 2010 and returned home. The trio, in their late 20s and early 30s, say they were hiking in the mountains of northern Iraq and, if they crossed the unmarked border into Iran, it was by mistake.

* On August 21, 2011 at a closed door Revolutionary Court hearing, Bauer and Fattal were each convicted to eight years in jail for illegal entry and spying. Espionage can be punishable by death in Iran which has the highest rate of executions in any country except China, according to Amnesty International.

* Shourd, who got engaged to Bauer during their stay at Evin jail in Tehran, has campaigned for her companions' release. Prominent figures who supported the campaign include boxer Muhammad Ali and singer Yusuf Islam, both Western converts to the Muslim faith. The governments of Iraq and Oman have reportedly been involved in securing the Americans' release.

* Iranian media had speculated that the Americans could be swapped for Iranian prisoners held in U.S. jails. A delegation of religious figures from the United States visited Tehran last week to press for their release and later said in a statement they would raise the issue of Iranian detainees with U.S. authorities. There has been no report of any prisoner swap taking place. The U.S. government has denied the spying allegations.

* Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad announced Bauer and Fattal would be released in an interview with U.S. broadcaster NBC ahead of his annual trip this week to the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The judiciary declined to confirm the decision, a fact analysts said was further evidence of a rift inside the Iranian government and a move by his rivals to deprive him of a public relations coup.

* The two were whisked away from Evin prison to Mehrabad Airport by Omani officials who helped secure their freedom, according to Reuters witnesses and diplomatic sources.

* Ahmadinejad is due to address the assembly on Thursday. In an interview, broadcast by ABC News on Tuesday, Ahmadinejad said: "When we said we will release them, we will release them, as a humanitarian gesture." Like Shourd, Bauer and Fattal will have to pay $500,000 bail for their freedom.

