NEW YORK U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that he was "thrilled" that Iran had released two U.S. men jailed for spying.

"I welcome the release of Shane Bauer and Josh Fattal from detention in Iran and am very pleased that they are being reunited with their loved ones," he said in a statement.

The two U.S. citizens sentenced in Iran to eight years' jail for spying flew out of the country to Muscat after Oman paid bail of $1 million (644,662 pounds).

(Reporting by Laura MacInnis and Matt Spetalnick)