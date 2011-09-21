Belgium holds 11 people in hunt for Syria returnee fighters
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
NEW YORK U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that he was "thrilled" that Iran had released two U.S. men jailed for spying.
"I welcome the release of Shane Bauer and Josh Fattal from detention in Iran and am very pleased that they are being reunited with their loved ones," he said in a statement.
The two U.S. citizens sentenced in Iran to eight years' jail for spying flew out of the country to Muscat after Oman paid bail of $1 million (644,662 pounds).
(Reporting by Laura MacInnis and Matt Spetalnick)
WASHINGTON U.S. forces killed 11 al Qaeda operatives in two air strikes near Idlib, Syria, this month, including a member with links to the late Osama bin Laden and other top leaders of the group, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
ANKARA/BEIRUT Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have captured the outskirts of the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab in northern Syria, the Turkish government and rebel sources said on Wednesday.