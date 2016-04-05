WASHINGTON A senior U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday Russia is complying with its commitments not to transfer ballistic missile equipment to Iran.

"We've got a commitment ... from the Russians in terms of working to prohibit the transfer of technologies to Iran's ballistic missile program," Thomas Shannon, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, told a Senate hearing. "... They are complying with their commitment not to transfer these kinds of technology or to facilitate the transfer."

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by James Dalgleish)