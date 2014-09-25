NEW YORK New York City's police department on Thursday said it was "aware" of the Iraqi prime minister's warning that Islamic State militants were planning attacks on mass-transit systems in the United States and Paris.

"We are in close contact with the FBI and other federal partners as we assess this particular threat stream," said John Miller, deputy commissioner for intelligence and counter terrorism at the New York City Police Department. "New York City normally operates at a heightened level of security and we adjust that posture daily based on our evaluation of information as we receive it."

