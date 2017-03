WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Joe Biden phoned Iraqi President Fuad Masum on Friday to discuss U.S. military strikes against Islamic State fighters in northern Iraq and to press Baghdad to quickly form a new government, the White House said.

"The Vice President emphasized the threat ISIL presented to all Iraqis and affirmed the U.S. commitment to support Iraq and all of its citizens - from north to south – as they work to defend the country against this international threat," the White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech)