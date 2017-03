A view shows destroyed vehicles at the site of a triple explosion in a Shi'ite neighbourhood of New Baghdad in eastern Baghdad, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

BAGHDAD Three car bombs exploded in a Shi'ite neighborhood in eastern Baghdad on Wednesday, killing nine people and wounding 29 others, a police officer said.

The explosions, which happened minutes apart in the neighborhood of New Baghdad, came as Secretary of State John Kerry visited the capital to support new Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's government in fighting Islamic State and encouraging political reforms.

