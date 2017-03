French President Francois Hollande attends a meeting at the College Louise Michel secondary school in Clichy-sous-Bois near Paris September 2, 2014 during a visit on the first day of the new school year in France. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent/Pool

PARIS French President Francois Hollande raised the possibility on Wednesday of carrying out military action against Islamic State.

"The head of state underlined the importance of a political, humanitarian and, if necessary, military response that respects international law," Hollande's office said in a statement after he met with top military advisors.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)