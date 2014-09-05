U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a news conference at the conclusion of the NATO Summit at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, Wales September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

NEWPORT Wales Key NATO allies stand ready to join the United States in military action to defeat Islamic State militants in Iraq, U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday.

He said Washington would destroy the movement just as it had gone after the Islamist militants of al Qaeda, which carried out the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

Obama said NATO leaders were unanimous at a summit in Wales that the radical Sunni fighters posed a significant threat to the West and he had found support for U.S. actions in Iraq.

"Key NATO allies stand ready to confront this terrorist threat through military, intelligence and law enforcement as well as diplomatic efforts," Obama said after ministers of 10 nations met on the sidelines of the NATO meeting to form what Washington called a "core coalition".

"Already allies have joined us in Iraq where we have stopped ISIL's advances, we have equipped our Iraqi partners and helped them go on offense," he told a news conference.

The United States hoped a new Iraqi government would be formed next week and was confident it would have a coalition for the sustained action required to destroy ISIL.

