08:05 12Oct11 -Security developments in Iraq, October 12

Following are security developments in Iraq as of 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

BAGHDAD - At least 14 people were killed, including eight policemen, and 28 wounded when a suicide car bomber attacked a police station central Alwiya district of Baghdad, police and hospital sources said.

BAGHDAD - At least eight people were killed, including five policemen, and 27 people were wounded when a suicide car bomber rammed into a police station in northwestern Hurriya district, police and hospital sources said.

BAGHDAD - A parked car bomb targeting a police patrol killed three people and wounded 11 people, including three policemen, in southern Ilaam district, an Interior Ministry source said.

BAGHDAD - A roadside bomb went off near a police patrol, killing two policemen and wounding seven people, including one policeman, in Washash district of western Baghdad, police and hospital sources said.

BAGHDAD - A roadside bomb targeting an Iraqi army brigadier's convoy killed one passer-by and wounded 10 soldiers, including the officer, in Baghdad's northwestern Shula district, an interior ministry source said.

BAGHDAD - A sticky bomb attached to a car seriously wounded an Iraqi army brigadier working at the Council of Ministers in Sulaikh district of northern Baghdad, an interior ministry source said.

BAGHDAD - Gunmen using silenced weapons opened fire at a police checkpoint and wounded two policemen in the Jihad district of southwestern Baghdad, an interior ministry source said.

DIWANIYA - Gunmen shot dead an employee working at Diwaniya municipality office, near his house in central Diwaniya, 150 km (95 miles) south of Baghdad, local authorities said.

BAGHDAD - Gunmen using silenced weapons killed an army colonel inside his car near his house in southeastern Baghdad's Amil district late Tuesday, Basra army sources and police in Baghdad said. He had worked in Basra military operations.

SHIRQAT - A roadside bomb killed two policemen and wounded four others when it went off near their patrol in western Shirqat on Tuesday evening, 300 km (190 miles) north of Baghdad, police said.

DAQUQ - A roadside bomb exploded near an Iraqi army patrol, late on Tuesday, and wounded two soldiers in Daquq, 200 km (125 miles) north of Baghdad, a police source in Kirkuk said.

GARMA - Gunmen shot dead a local leader of the government-backed Sahwa militia near his house in Garma, 30 km (20 miles) northwest Baghdad late Tuesday, a local police source said.

(Compiled by Baghdad bureau)