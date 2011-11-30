Following are security developments in Iraq as of 1730 GMT (1:30 p.m. EDT) Wednesday.

* Denotes new or updated item

* BALAD RUZ - A parked car bomb exploded near a Shi'ite procession, wounding seven people, in Balad Ruz, 90 km (55 miles) northeast of Baghdad, a source in the Diyala province security operations center said.

* MOSUL - A militant was killed when a roadside bomb he was planting exploded in western Mosul, 390 km (240 miles) north of Baghdad, a source in the Nineveh province security operations center said.

* MOSUL - Police found the skeleton of a civilian who was kidnapped in 2008 and shot in the head, in an area west of Mosul, police said.

KIRKUK - A sticky bomb attached to a car killed the driver in the city of Kirkuk, 250 km (155 miles) north of Baghdad, police said.

SAMARRA - Gunmen raided a house and killed a fortune teller, his wife, son and two guests late Tuesday in the city of Samarra, 100 km (60 miles) north of Baghdad, the Samarra police operations center said.

UDHAIM - A roadside bomb went off and wounded a shepherd on Tuesday in the town of Udhaim, 90 km (60 miles) north of Baghdad, a hospital source in the nearby city of Baquba said.

(Compiled by Baghdad bureau)