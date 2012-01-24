Following are security developments in Iraq as of 1600 GMT on Tuesday.

* indicates a new or updated item.

* RAMADI - A roadside bomb exploded on a road leading to government offices, killing two people and wounding three others, in Ramadi, 100 km (60 miles) west of Baghdad, police said.

* BAGHDAD - A car bomb exploded near two schools in the Shula district of northwestern Baghdad, killing two people and wounding 15 others, police and hospital sources said.

* BAGHDAD - A car bomb went off on a busy commercial street in the Hurriya district of northwestern Baghdad, killing one person and wounding 10 others, police and hospital sources said.

* BAGHDAD - Two car bombs killed 11 people and wounded 50 others in Baghdad's northeastern Shi'ite district of Sadr City, police and hospital sources said.

* SHIRQAT - A roadside bomb blast hit a civilian car, killing a passenger and wounding two others, in Shirqat, 300 km (190 miles) north of Baghdad, a local police source said.

* MOSUL - Gunmen killed a customer and wounded the owner at a barber shop in western Mosul, 390 km (240 miles) north of Baghdad, police said.

* MOSUL - Police said they found the body of a policeman who had been beheaded in western Mosul.

* MOSUL - A roadside bomb went off and wounded one person in northern Mosul, police said.

* KIRKUK - A sticky bomb attached to a car wounded two policemen who were headed to work in the city of Kirkuk, 250 km (155 miles) north of Baghdad, police said.

JALAWLA - A sticky bomb attached to a police officer's vehicle exploded and wounded him on Monday in Jalawla, 115 km (70 miles) northeast of Baghdad, police said.

BAQUBA - A mortar round landed near a police station and wounded a child late on Monday in a village near the city of Baquba, 65 km (40 miles) northwest of Baghdad, a police source said.

TUZ KHURMATO - A sticky bomb attached to a car carrying a member of the government-backed Sahwa militia exploded and killed him late on Monday in the town of Tuz Khurmato, 170 km (105 miles) north of Baghdad, police said.

(Compiled by Baghdad bureau)