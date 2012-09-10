Iraq's Vice President Tareq al-Hashemi speaks to Reuters during an interview in Baghdad, in this June 16, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Saad Shalash/Files

Iraqi Vice President Tareq al-Hashemi gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters in Baghdad in this January 31, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud/Files

BAGHDAD Iraq's fugitive Vice President Tareq al-Hashemi on Monday urged Iraqis to oppose Shi'ite Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, who he accused of stoking sectarian tensions, a day after a Baghdad court sentenced him to death in absentia.

Hashemi, a senior Sunni politician, fled Iraq earlier this year after authorities sought his arrest on charges he ran a deathsquad. He accused Maliki of a politicial witch-hunt and refused to stand trial in a court he said was biased.

"My people, don't give Maliki and those who stand behind him the chance," Hashemi told reporters in Turkey. "They want to make this a sectarian strife. Oppose his conspiracies and provocation calmly... People should not stay silent on the unprecedented oppression in Iraq."

(Reporting by Aseel Kami; writing by Patrick Markey)