BAGHDAD Iraq on Tuesday formally recognized the rebel National Transitional Council as Libya's representative, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The cabinet decided today, 23 August 2011, to recognize the Libyan National Transitional Council as the only and legitimate representative of the Libyan people," a statement on the Foreign Ministry's website said.

(Reporting by Aseel Kami; Writing by Serena Chaudhry; Editing by Angus MacSwan)