Iraq's Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari attends a news conference following a ministerial summit on the future of Mosul city, post-Islamic State, in Paris, France, October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

BAGHDAD Iraq believes there is a "relative understanding" within OPEC on its demand to be exempted from oil output cuts planned by the group to support prices, Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari said.

``There is relative understanding from OPEC and we will make more efforts so they consider (granting) an exemption for Iraq,'' he told reporters on Thursday.

OPEC's second largest producer after Saudi Arabia, Iraq says it will not cut output because it needs money from oil revenues to fight Islamic State. Iraqi officials say it should get the same exemptions as Iran, Nigeria and Libya -- whose crude output has been hit by war and sanctions.

Iraq's government this week conveyed its demand to OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo when he visited Baghdad to cement an accord on supply cuts ahead of OPEC's meeting on Nov. 30.

(Reporting by Saif Hameed; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Susan Fenton)