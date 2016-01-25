Undaunted by oil bust, financiers pour billions into U.S. shale
HOUSTON Investors who took a hit last year when dozens of U.S. shale producers filed for bankruptcy are already making big new bets on the industry's resurgence.
LONDON Iraq may further raise oil output this year, reaching levels as high as 4 million barrels per day (bpd) from the country's south, a senior Iraqi oil official, who asked not to be named, said on Monday.
Iraq has been producing from its southern fields around 3.7-3.8 million bpd in recent months.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Mark Potter)
HOUSTON Investors who took a hit last year when dozens of U.S. shale producers filed for bankruptcy are already making big new bets on the industry's resurgence.
Popular video streaming service Netflix Inc added fewer subscribers than analysts' had estimated, both internationally and in the United States, in the first quarter, sending its shares down about 3 percent after the bell on Monday.