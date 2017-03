Iraqi security forces stand guard at the site of a car bomb attack in the New Baghdad neighbourhood August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Municipal workers clean up debris from the site of a car bomb attack in the New Baghdad neighbourhood August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

A member of the Iraqi security forces looks at the site of a car bomb attack in the New Baghdad neighbourhood August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

BAGHDAD A car bomb was detonated in a mainly Shi'ite district of eastern Baghdad on Tuesday, killing eight people and wounding 20, police and medical sources said.

The bombing in the New Baghdad neighborhood followed a series of blasts in the Iraqi capital on Monday which killed more than 20 people. Police sources said the death toll from Tuesday's attack was expected to rise.

(Reporting By Kareem Raheem; Writing by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Crispian Balmer)