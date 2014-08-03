U.S. indicts Russian spies, hackers over massive Yahoo hack
WASHINGTON The U.S. government on Wednesday unsealed charges against two Russian spies and two criminal hackers for allegedly pilfering 500 million Yahoo user accounts in 2014.
BAGHDAD Islamic State took over Iraq's biggest dam unopposed by Kurdish fighters, who also lost three towns and an oilfield on Sunday to the Sunni militant group, witnesses said, sharply raising the stakes in its bid to topple the Baghdad government.
Control of the dam could give Islamic State, which has threatened to march on Baghdad, the ability to flood major cities.
(Writing by Michael Georgy; editing by Jane Baird)
WASHINGTON The U.S. government on Wednesday unsealed charges against two Russian spies and two criminal hackers for allegedly pilfering 500 million Yahoo user accounts in 2014.
BERLIN When Emmanuel Macron last visited Berlin in January, he was seen as a long shot to win the French presidency, and couldn't even get a meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel.
BEIRUT A U.N. agency published a report on Wednesday accusing Israel of imposing an "apartheid regime" of racial discrimination on the Palestinian people, and said it was the first time a U.N. body had clearly made the charge.