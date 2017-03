ARBIL Iraq Islamic State fighters are planning a major attack on the Kurds and pose an existential threat to the ethnic group, a senior Kurdish official said on Friday.

"The Islamic State is mobilizing all its forces in Iraq and Syria to come and fight the peshmerga. The fight is very serious. It is existential," Hoshiyar Zebari told a press conference.

(Reporting by Isabel Coles; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Andrew Roche)