DUBAI Kuwait has withdrawn its ambassador from Iraq due to the security situation there, a Kuwaiti official told Reuters on Monday.

"We told our ambassador and diplomatic team (to leave) more than a week ago ... This is because of the security situation in Iraq. When we feel the situation has become stable and normal again they will go back," said Khaled Al-Jarallah, Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry Undersecretary.

(Reporting By William Maclean; Editing by Andrew Heavens)