Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

BISMARCK N.D. President Barack Obama phoned Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper on Friday while traveling aboard Air Force One to discuss the crises in Iraq and Ukraine, a White House spokesman said.

Obama said earlier in the day he was considering a range of options to respond to the conflict in Iraq, and would consult with international leaders over the weekend about the crisis.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)