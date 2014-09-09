U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Speaker of the House John Boehner (L) and other Congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington to discuss his plan to combat Islamic State militants operating in Iraq and Syria September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama told congressional leaders on Tuesday that he had the authority he needed to take action to destroy the militant group Islamic State, signaling again that the White House will not ask Congress to vote to approve his plan.

Obama met with top Democratic and Republican leaders ahead of a speech on Wednesday evening to lay out his plan to fight the group, also known as ISIL.

"The president told the leaders that he has the authority he needs to take action against ISIL in accordance with the mission he will lay out in his address tomorrow night," the White House said in a statement.

"He reiterated his belief that the nation is stronger and our efforts more effective when the president and Congress work together to combat a national security threat like ISIL."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)