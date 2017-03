ARBIL Iraq The Iraqi air force bombed insurgent positions in and around the northern city of Mosul on Thursday, footage aired on state television showed.

Mosul was overrun on Tuesday by Sunni insurgents who have since moved south towards the Iraqi capital, overrunning the city of Tikrit and other towns on the way in an onslaught against the Shi'ite-led government.

